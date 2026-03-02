The IInspiration’s AEW in-ring debut set for Dynamite

The IInspiration will be making their AEW in-ring debut on the next episode of Dynamite on March 4.

The team of Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay appeared in a video on last night’s Collision and ran down Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor for ruining their debut last month at the non-televised live event in Brisbane, Australia.

The former WWE Women’s and TNA Knockouts Tag Team champions are looking at becoming the first female team to win the tag titles in the three major promotions in the United States.

This Wednesday, 3/4! EL PASO! Two World Title Matches and more are coming your way on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Watch when the action starts LIVE at 8/7c on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/33IVB1u7pH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2026

About to IInspire 🧨 https://t.co/GW2mo3gfRq — Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) March 1, 2026

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996