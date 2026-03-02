Teddy Long booked by MLW, Jade Cargill/Rhea Ripley take jabs, BRCW Birthday Bash Results

– Teddy Long will head to Center Stage for MLW Fusion TV Taping:

ICYMI: Atlanta’s own Teddy Long will make his return to Center Stage on Saturday, March 14 when MLW hosts a FUSION TV taping! Get your tickets now. 🎟️ https://t.co/e0sw6oUw3M pic.twitter.com/GJk7LMgna7 — MLW (@MLW) March 3, 2026

– Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley Feud Heats Up Ahead of WrestleMania 42:

Rhea Ripley earned her shot at Jade Cargill’s WWE Women’s Championship by winning the 2026 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match on February 28, setting up their clash at WrestleMania 42 on April 18. What started as trash talk on X escalated when Cargill jabbed at Ripley’s backstage dealings, leading to harsh replies like Ripley’s ‘Don’t spread lies on my name you dumb B.’ Other wrestlers including Chelsea Green, Nia Jax, and Piper Niven jumped in, prompting Cargill to unfollow some on Instagram while Ripley warned against personal attacks.

– Filed to GERWECK.NET:

BRCW Birthday Bash Results – 3/1/26 – Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton Championship Wrestling held its Birthday Bash event on March 1, 2026 at the VIP Ballroom in Boca Raton, Florida. The show featured championship matches and several notable names.

Full results are below:

BRCW Championship Match: Steve Maclin (c) def. Matt Taven

Matt Riddle def. Stallion Rogers via countout

Sons of Boca def. The Righteous

A.J. Francis & Big Tito Lincoln def. Lakay & Cha Cha Charlie

Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship Match: Sean Maluta def. Chris Farrow

Mo Jabari was originally scheduled to defend but did not compete.

A Whole Lotta Women Battle Royale: Harley Cameron def. Aleah James, Leva Bates, Roma, Lacey Lane, Kristin Blaze, Dasha, Deonna Purrazzo, Renee Michelle, Ruthie Jay, and Madisyn Maxxwell

BRCW’s Birthday Bash marked the promotion’s second installment of the anniversary event.