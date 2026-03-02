Logan Paul says Floyd Mayweather owes him over a million dollars (video)

Logan Paul reveals Floyd Mayweather still owes him $1,500,000 from their fight in 2021

“He pre-sold the fight using my name and likeness to a company, I think in Dubai or somewhere in the Middle East, for $10,000,000 cash”

“We ended up doing the fight in the US with a different company. That’s the company that put on the fight but he had already sold our fight to someone else for $10M cash”

“Our deal was 15%, he smoked me. 15% of $10,000,000 is $1,500,000. The company that paid him $10M is suing him. He has a bunch of legal trouble at the moment. I don’t think I’m ever getting the money”

