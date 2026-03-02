Kevin Nash addresses his comments on Je’Von Evans and the IWC reaction towards them

“Let me say this first. This Je’Von, if he was a f*cking wide receiver, he is basically a rookie Randy Moss. Like, this kid could be a generational f*cking talent… I guess the thing that pisses me off is all I want for the guy is for him to be used in a way… how off was I if when they really want to showcase him, they put him with Offset? I mean, they could have put him with f*cking Reba McEntire. She’s got a name. To me, there’s two things. There’s urban, which is so stereotypical, so I heard numerous times. Then your alternative to that is rural. I think that for a young black man… I think that could work.

Let me just say this because I want to get this out and I’m done with it. Because this is all from, at least their photographs were of blacks that follow me. This is on my X. I saw more than two dozen times, ‘We thought you were one of the good ones.’ Good ones what, motherf*cker? Good ones what?

I’m saying to myself like, you know what, man, you’re right. Because when I get up in the morning and I f*cking look in the mirror, and I said, do you know what I want to be today? I want to be a better human being. Oh, no, let me sidestep that. I want to be a better Caucasian human being. Because that’s exactly how I f*cking see myself. ‘Well, man, you ain’t gonna be invited to the BBQ.’ Guess what, motherf*cker? I got a grill at my house. I don’t like going anywhere anyway.

Everything that came at me for saying something that was absolutely not in any way said with f*cking malice or with a racial f*cking undertone. It was just said more in an analogy f*cking sense.”

(source: Kliq This)

