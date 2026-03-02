Kevin Nash addresses his comments on Je’Von Evans and the IWC reaction towards them

Kevin Nash on being told “we thought you were one of the good ones” bc of the backlash from his Je'Von Evans comments “Well man you ain’t going to be invited to the barbecue. Guess what motherf*****? I got a grill at my house.” (Kliq This) pic.twitter.com/1XkCpFT9zz — Vick (@Vick_8122) March 2, 2026

“Let me say this first. This Je’Von, if he was a f*cking wide receiver, he is basically a rookie Randy Moss. Like, this kid could be a generational f*cking talent… I guess the thing that pisses me off is all I want for the guy is for him to be used in a way… how off was I if when they really want to showcase him, they put him with Offset? I mean, they could have put him with f*cking Reba McEntire. She’s got a name. To me, there’s two things. There’s urban, which is so stereotypical, so I heard numerous times. Then your alternative to that is rural. I think that for a young black man… I think that could work.

Let me just say this because I want to get this out and I’m done with it. Because this is all from, at least their photographs were of blacks that follow me. This is on my X. I saw more than two dozen times, ‘We thought you were one of the good ones.’ Good ones what, motherf*cker? Good ones what?

I’m saying to myself like, you know what, man, you’re right. Because when I get up in the morning and I f*cking look in the mirror, and I said, do you know what I want to be today? I want to be a better human being. Oh, no, let me sidestep that. I want to be a better Caucasian human being. Because that’s exactly how I f*cking see myself. ‘Well, man, you ain’t gonna be invited to the BBQ.’ Guess what, motherf*cker? I got a grill at my house. I don’t like going anywhere anyway.

Everything that came at me for saying something that was absolutely not in any way said with f*cking malice or with a racial f*cking undertone. It was just said more in an analogy f*cking sense.”

(source: Kliq This)