GoFundMe created for Abdullah The Butcher after suffering two strokes

A WWE Hall of Famer needs financial help.

Abdullah The Butcher turned 85 last year, and the legend unfortunately suffered two strokes. While he’s in good spirits, his medical bills have been piling up while he’s been hospitalized in Atlanta. Family friend Chad Driggers created a GoFundMe campaign to hopefully help raise money for Abby.

Legendary WWE Hall Of Famer Abdullah The Butcher needs our support. Late last year, Abdullah suffered 2 strokes. He is still dealing with health issues related to the strokes and diabetes. The hospital in Atlanta is working hard to discharge him. Miss Malikah is working around the clock to maintain his care. His bills are piling up and he needs our support more than ever. Please help this man who donated his life to entertaining us & helping those less fortunate.

You can help DONATE OR SHARE HERE.