Demolition to enter the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2026

The WWE Hall of Fame will welcome one of the greatest tag teams in history as Ax and Smash of Demolition got the nod today to enter the class of 2026.

It was The Undertaker who < href="https://x.com/undertaker/status/2028487547006095541">delivered the news to Bill Eadie and Barry Darsow in a video call, with both pretty surprised by the news. The Undertaker has recently took over the role of delivering the news for inductees.

“I got some news, man. It is my esteemed honor to welcome you two, Demolition, Ax and Smash, into the 2026 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame,” Taker said.

“Oh my God,” responded Eadie. “Unbelievable,” added Darsow.

The relationship between the parties was not always great and involved legal issues, but recently, the duo signed a Legends deal with WWE, paving the way to join their former manager, the late Mr. Fuji, in the Hall of Fame.

Demolition are former three-time WWE Tag Team champions and had the longest reign as tag champs, with 478 days, in WWE until The New Day broke their record.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996