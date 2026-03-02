Chris Jericho makes claim regarding the create of AEW, former WWE talent signs with AEW

Chris Jericho Claims His Legendary NJPW Match Against Kenny Omega In 2018 Led To The Creation of AEW

Speaking with Spencer Matthews, Jericho listed his Mt. Rushmore of opponents of his career, and he named Omega as the fourth name, citing his epic bout at WrestleKingdom 12 as the genesis for All Elite Wrestling.

“We had our match at the Tokyo Dome, which at the time was crazy because nobody ever thought it would happen,” Jericho said. “Digital streaming was through the roof for New Japan Pro Wrestling, which then led to Tony Khan seeing and deciding that he could form AEW because there was so much demand for wrestling that was not WWE.”

(Source: UNTAPPED)

– Tehuti Miles (Formerly in WWE as Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis) has been under AEW contract for a number of months, reports Fightful Select.