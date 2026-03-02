Chris Jericho has a message for the impatient fans

Chris Jericho didn’t mince words when addressing impatient fans, telling them to “shut the f*** up and let me tell my story when it’s done.” He stressed his passion for slow-burn angles, saying, “I like long-term stories. My favorite ones have always been ones that last for months,” and adding, “You have to be creative… There’s always a way to tell a story that elongates it.” Rather than rushing to a finish, Jericho believes, “I would rather make things go longer than shorter.”

To make his point, he compared wrestling to watching a long film like Saving Private Ryan: “It’s 3 hours long. You better be watching and paying attention.” He mocked critics who want instant gratification: “An hour and a half in, if I go, ‘They haven’t even found Ryan yet. This movie sucks.’” That frustration mirrors what he hears from fans, which is why he responds with, “My thing is, shut the f*** up and let me tell my story when it’s done.”

Jericho argued that wrestling doesn’t need quick endings, stating, “If it takes a year, tough luck. This show is going on for 50 years.” Reflecting on his 366-day feud with MJF in All Elite Wrestling, he recalled critics saying, “This feud is too long.” But Jericho pushed back: “Why go to something else? What else do you got going on?” He shared a similar mindset during his rivalry with Shawn Michaels in WWE, remembering how they questioned ending it early: “Then why are we ending this in a month? Let’s keep going.” That extended program, he said, became “one of the greatest stories in WWE history.”

Ultimately, Jericho believes wrestling’s strength is its freedom: “We can tell any story we want. We can make it go as long as we want or as short as we want.” By taking detours and circling back — “Go over here, go over there, and suddenly you get to the top of the mountain” — he knows when it’s time to conclude. Until then, fans should “just sit back and enjoy the show. It’s show business. It’s not real.”

