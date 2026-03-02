Bayley on possibly working with Mercedes Mone again, Katie Forbes returning to the ring (video)

– Bayley (talkSPORT) on whether she thinks she’ll wrestle Mercedes Mone again in the future:

“I would hope so. I don’t know deep down. I used to feel deep down that – Yes.

“But now I don’t know. All I can do is hold on to hope, which is what I’m best at. And as long as she’s happy, I’m happy.”

– Katie Forbes Returning To The Ring WrestleMania Week:

RVD announced his return to wrestling (he actually had his first match back on February 28 in Australia), and his wife is not far behind.

After having twin girls, Karma and Saba, Katie Forbes revealed on the latest episode of “1 Of A Kind With RVD” that she’s making her in-ring return for two different promotions. She’ll be competing at the Lingere Fight Championship, and she’ll also be a special guest referee at the Juggalo Championship Wrestling show, Stranglemania, at the Horseshoe in Las Vegas at April 17.

(thanks to Dominic DeAngelo)