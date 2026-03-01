WWE News and Notes

– On the WWE Elimination Chamber post show, Triple H commented on Randy Orton winning the Elimination Chamber calling it a “heck of a swerve.”

Becky Lynch via X after her match with AJ Lee:

Roman Reigns posted the following the Finn Balor vs. CM Punk match at Elimination Chamber:

– CM Punk commented on Roman Reigns’ comments about him being tired on the post show. Punk says that he may be tired but he shows up to every town. He’s going to start calling Roman “Rusty Reigns.”

