Update on NXT’s Adriana Rizzo, John Cena remembers Big E’s birthday, Emma’s birthday today

– WWE NXT star Adriana Rizzo with an update on her recovery and a message for her detractors.
I’ve heard the doubts.
I’ve felt the setbacks.
I’ve lived the rehab no one sees.
Three years of injuries. Multiple surgeries. Agonizing rebuilds.
But here’s what I know —
every time I’m knocked down, I rise different.
Don’t worry.
I’m on the comeback. 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/RV83lXAblz
— Adriana Rizzo ❤️🔥🐆 (@AdrianaRizzoWWE) March 1, 2026
– John Cena giving Big E his flowers for his Birthday today.
#wwe pic.twitter.com/FGPmGBPZJm
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) March 1, 2026
– Also, happy birthday to…
Happy birthday @TenilleDashwood #wwe #tna pic.twitter.com/uA8kPgcltg
— GERWECK.NET (@gerweck) March 1, 2026