Update on NXT’s Adriana Rizzo, John Cena remembers Big E’s birthday, Emma’s birthday today

– WWE NXT star Adriana Rizzo with an update on her recovery and a message for her detractors.

I’ve heard the doubts.

I’ve felt the setbacks.

I’ve lived the rehab no one sees. Three years of injuries. Multiple surgeries. Agonizing rebuilds. But here’s what I know —

every time I’m knocked down, I rise different. Don’t worry.

I’m on the comeback. 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/RV83lXAblz — Adriana Rizzo ❤️‍🔥🐆 (@AdrianaRizzoWWE) March 1, 2026

“Three years of injuries. Multiple surgeries. Agonizing rebuilds…

“Don’t worry. I’m on the comeback”

– John Cena giving Big E his flowers for his Birthday today.

– Also, happy birthday to…