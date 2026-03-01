Triple H skips Elimination Chamber post show panel discussion, Dave Meltzer dislikes Mark Nash

– WWE Elimination Chamber on February 28 featured Rhea Ripley winning the Women’s Chamber for a WrestleMania 42 title shot against Jade Cargill, AJ Lee dethroning Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, CM Punk retaining the World Heavyweight Title in his hometown, and Randy Orton surviving the Men’s Chamber amid Drew McIntyre’s interference and a masked Seth Rollins reveal.

Instead of joining the post-show panel, Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque spoke briefly backstage with Jackie Redmond, hyping Orton’s win and teasing Danhausen’s debut. This move followed recent fan boos and chants like ‘We Want Vince’ at events such as the Royal Rumble, sparking talk of tension with audiences despite WWE’s creative success under his leadership.

– Dave Meltzer airs rare dislike for WWE ring announcer Mark Nash:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, longtime editor Dave Meltzer confessed he genuinely dislikes WWE SmackDown announcer Mark Nash, despite downplaying a recent name mix-up at Elimination Chamber where Nash called NXT’s Je’Von Evans by the wrong last name. Nash, a Las Vegas Golden Knights veteran hired in early 2025 to replace stars like Samantha Irvin, draws criticism for his breathy, flat delivery from some fans, while others praise his low-key style that spotlights the wrestlers. The unusual rant has split opinions in classic wrestling fashion, as Nash continues calling matches amid strong SmackDown storylines heading to WrestleMania.