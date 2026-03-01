Randy Orton on going to Wrestlemania: “ticket sales are gonna pick up baby”

Randy Orton reflected on winning the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match by RKO’ing Cody Rhodes, saying, “This is my 10th Chamber, anything can happen inside this dome, inside this cage, it is relentless, so many variables.” He explained that when chaos erupted — “when that door opens and you get not one but two masked men, and then you get Drew McIntyre” — he knew he had to act: “I had to take advantage of the situation.”

Orton described the moment he decided to hit the RKO: “Drew came in, he involved himself in the match, Cody was down, in a heartbeat I made that decision to drop Cody with an RKO.” While acknowledging that Rhodes is “a long-time friend” and saying “I hate doing it,” he admitted, “Do I really hate doing it? No, I don’t.” Orton emphasized that at this stage of his career, he has to seize his opportunities: “I’ve been doing this forever and I know I can’t do it literally forever right? I’m at the tail-end of my career so I’ve got to get it while the getting’s good my friend.”

Looking ahead, Orton made it clear what this win means for him: “I’m going to WrestleMania, I’m main eventing WrestleMania, I deserve to be in the main event of WrestleMania,” adding with confidence, “ticket sales are gonna pick up baby.” His comments underline both his strategic mindset and his excitement for the road to WrestleMania.

(Source: ESPN SportsCenter)