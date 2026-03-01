Randy Orton and Becky Lynch notes

Randy Orton trying on Chelsea Green’s hat after the Elimination Chamber match:

Randy Orton wearing Chelsea Green’s hat might be the funniest thing you see today 😭😭@ImChelseaGreen you need to see this pic.twitter.com/9R0gFC7Frx — Jake Reigns Hive (@left2reigns) March 1, 2026

Adam Pearce responded to Becky Lynch’s complaints about losing the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title to AJ Lee by giving her a “Rick Roll” phone number, telling her, “Becky, give me a call and let’s discuss.”

Becky, give me a call and let’s discuss. 248-434-5508 https://t.co/y6n36YMbyA — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) March 1, 2026