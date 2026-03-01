Randy Orton and Becky Lynch notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
11

Randy Orton trying on Chelsea Green’s hat after the Elimination Chamber match:

Adam Pearce responded to Becky Lynch’s complaints about losing the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title to AJ Lee by giving her a “Rick Roll” phone number, telling her, “Becky, give me a call and let’s discuss.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here