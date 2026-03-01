NXT content leaving Peacock streaming service in two weeks

NXT content will be coming off from the Peacock streaming service in the next two weeks as their contract expires.

It still remains to be seen where NXT will land after Peacock, with WWE working on a separate media rights deal for their development brand.

Currently, Peacock has all the NXT content apart from the shows which have aired on The CW. Peacock is also the home of NXT premium live events in the United States.

Once NXT is off, the only WWE content remaining on Peacock are Saturday Night’s Main Event and re-runs of Smackdown, which currently air on USA Network.

