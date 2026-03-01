Note on WWE signing Danhausen, AJ Lee receives her custom side plates

According to Dave Meltzer, signing Danhausen was “not a unanimous decision” within WWE, as there was internal debate about bringing him in.

Meltzer compared the move to “the Gobbledygooker,” referencing the infamous The Gobbledygooker, saying, “They finally managed to do another Gobbledygooker.”

He noted that “people pushed for him,” but also that “there were people who didn’t want him,” suggesting division behind the scenes. Meltzer added that those who were against the signing may now be thinking, “Hmm, sure didn’t work out so well this time.” Still, he emphasized that “time will tell. He’ll get another chance.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

