Logan Paul bids a million dollars for Hulk Hogan’s Wrestlemania boots, Jericho on becoming a true star

Chris Jericho says becoming a true star has nothing to do with flashy moves and everything to do with presence and connection. He stressed that “the only thing that matters is creativity, personality, charisma,” adding that “that’s what makes you become a big star in the business.” Jericho dismissed high-risk spots by saying, “It doesn’t matter the moves that you do. ‘Oh, I can do a triple moonsault.’ Who cares?”

Instead, he believes success comes from “how you connect with the crowd, how you get your character over with the audience, how you build a story that people care about.” Comparing wrestling to film, he explained that some “Hollywood blockbusters” fail because “it’s just all a bunch of effects and set pieces” and “there are no characters that you can relate to.”

Jericho concluded that wrestling is no different, saying, “That’s what wrestling is. It’s all based on that.” His advice to young talent is simple: “Work on your character and connect with the audience.” If they can do that, he says, “you’ll always have a job, not just in wrestling, but in show business.”

(Source: UNTAPPED)

Logan Paul tried to win Hulk Hogan’s boots from WrestleMania 1 in an auction:

Stayed up until 2am in a bidding war trying to win Hulk Hogan’s worn & signed boots from Wrestlemania 1 The inscription read “These are my real boots with my real blood on them from MSG, Hulk Hogan.” I tapped out at $1,021,000. Gg to the winner pic.twitter.com/bhZHvEqFB5 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 1, 2026

