First hour of WrestleMania to air on ESPN linear TV

In what will be a first in its history, a portion of WrestleMania 42 will air on cable television as ESPN and ESPN 2 will pick up coverage of the first hour on their linear television channels.

The first hour of WrestleMania Saturday will air live on ESPN 2 while the first hour of WrestleMania Sunday will air live on ESPN.

The show will air in its entirety on the ESPN Unlimited app as well.

WWE also confirmed the start time for WrestleMania, with a 6PM ET / 3PM PT kick off, an hour earlier than usual. It’s unclear at this point if WrestleMania will air an hour longer than usual as usually it airs from 7PM to 11PM ET.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996