Danhausen’s first tweet as the newest WWE superstar, Logan Paul comments on his Chamber success

– Danhausen’s first tweet as a WWE Superstar:
Danhausen is ALIVE and back inside your television. https://t.co/DkhnoTa48Z
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 1, 2026
– Logan Paul tweets about the Elimination Chamber match, blames the executives and referees, Logan’s calling himself the MVP and “The Inevitable Champion”
Had 3 eliminations in the chamber
Clearly the MVP
Screwed over by a dbag
Everyone knows I should have won tonight and be main eventing Wrestlemania. Shame on the referees and executives for allowing such unprofessionalism to take place
I am your inevitable champion, deal w/ it
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 1, 2026