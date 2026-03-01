Danhausen’s first tweet as the newest WWE superstar, Logan Paul comments on his Chamber success

Steve Gerweck
25

Danhausen’s first tweet as a WWE Superstar:

Logan Paul tweets about the Elimination Chamber match, blames the executives and referees, Logan’s calling himself the MVP and “The Inevitable Champion”

