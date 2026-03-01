AJ Lee says winning the Women’s Intercontinental title “a pleasant surprise”

AJ Lee admitted that capturing her first #WWE championship since 2014 wasn’t something she saw coming, saying plainly, “No, I honestly wouldn’t have pictured it a few months ago.” She explained that when she returned, her mindset was different, adding, “I don’t even know if I had particular milestone goals.”

Instead of chasing titles, she was focused on the experience itself. “I think I was just so excited to come back to this world when it felt really healthy and really safe and really fun and just have a blast and the time of my life,” she shared. She emphasized that the freedom from expectations made it special, saying, “I think the really fun part was not having those goals like I have to do this.”

Because she felt she had already accomplished everything she wanted, the title win came as a genuine surprise. “I did all the things I wanted to do and I didn’t think I was gonna keep adding to the list of accomplishments,” she said. Calling it “a pleasant surprise,” she added that this moment feels like “some sprinkles on top of the sundae right now.”

(Source: WWE Now)