Adam Pearce makes announcements for Raw, first look at ROH’s soundstage in Jacksonville

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
21

– Adam Pearce via X:

CM Punk/Roman Reigns segment
– Adam Pearce will address the Seth Rollins situation
Penta vs Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Title
– AJ Lee’s appearance
– Dragon Lee vs Gunther

– First look at the Ring of Honor tapings today in Jacksonville. Soundstage wrestling is back:

