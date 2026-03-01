Adam Pearce makes announcements for Raw, first look at ROH’s soundstage in Jacksonville

– Adam Pearce via X:
The OTC and the BITW both LIVE on the Flagship!? ✅
Dirty Dom DEFENDS his IC title!? ✅
AJ Lee in the house!? ✅
I will address Seth Rollins!? ✅#WWERaw is LIVE tomorrow night from Indianapolis!
📺 8 ET/5 PT and LIVE around the globe on Netflix. And that is official. pic.twitter.com/DFJkboGzUC
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) March 1, 2026
– CM Punk/Roman Reigns segment
– Adam Pearce will address the Seth Rollins situation
– Penta vs Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Title
– AJ Lee’s appearance
– Dragon Lee vs Gunther
– First look at the Ring of Honor tapings today in Jacksonville. Soundstage wrestling is back:
#roh pic.twitter.com/gckom8a2Q8
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) March 1, 2026