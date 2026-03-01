2/28/26 AAA on Fox Recap

– The new El Grande Americano comes out to a warm welcome. He talks about being welcomed by the crowd and how it feels like home. He then talks about speaking Spanish. He has Pimpinela Escarleta interview the OG El Grande Americano in spanish. Pimpinela ask if a quesadilla has cheese or no cheese. OG says no bueno and slams the door. Pimpinela goes in the room and begins telling OG he is a fraud. OG snaps and attacks Pimpinela.

– After the match, TJ Perkins confronts Dragon Lee and tells him, he is number two. TJ is still number one as Laredo Kid cheats. Laredo Kid comes out and clotheslines TJ. Dragon Lee tries to stop Laredo Kid but he gets pushed down. Everybody fights including Jack Cartwheel until the segment ends.

– El Grande Americano is replacing Pimpinela Escarlata in the Rey de Reyes qualifier later this evening.

– In two weeks, we will finally see Dominik Mysterio defend the AAA Mega Championship against El Hijo Del Vikingow at Rey de Reyes.

– Next week – The final Rey de Reyes qualifier. Santos Escobar, Mr. Iguana, Psycho Clown, and Abismo Negro in a fatal four way.

– El Grande Americano defeats Ethan Page, Omos, and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. to qualify for Rey De Reyes to end AAA.