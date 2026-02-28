WWE News and Notes

– Triple H with the new tag team champions:
Irresistible Forces, undeniable talent. Congratulations to @lashlegendwwe and @LinaFanene.
— Triple H, February 28, 2026
– Triple H via X:
The concept of the “Elimination Chamber” started like all things in @WWE
A back-of-the-napkin drawing that became a structure and now acts as a massive opportunity to main event WrestleMania.
We all saw the WWE Chamber for the first time when we arrived at Madison Square Garden in 2002.
I remember that day for many reasons – the pain of the cage and the chainlink fence, a partially collapsed trachea halfway through the match, and of course Shawn Michaels' historic championship win (and his "fashionable" gear and "stylish" haircut).
historic championship win (and his “fashionable” gear and “stylish” haircut).
The Elimination Chamber tests the limits of a Superstar. For every bump, every bruise, I’m reminded of the brutal match that began it all and the talent who competed in it. Good luck to the men and women competing in tonight’s chamber matches.
#WWEChamber is LIVE from the @UnitedCenter
TONIGHT on @ESPNPlus
and @netflix
internationally.
– The masked man on Smackdown was one of Seth Rollins' Black & Brave students – Don Furio

— Steve Gerweck, February 28, 2026
– Jelly Roll was in the house for Smackdown:

— Steve Gerweck, February 28, 2026