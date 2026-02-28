WWE News and Notes

– Triple H with the new tag team champions:

– Triple H via X:

The concept of the “Elimination Chamber” started like all things in @WWE

do… an idea that tried to answer the question “what if?” A back-of-the-napkin drawing that became a structure and now acts as a massive opportunity to main event #WrestleMania.

We all saw the #WWEChamber for the first time when we arrived @thegarden

in 2002. I remember that day for many reasons – the pain of the cage and the chainlink fence, a partially collapsed trachea halfway through the match, and of course @ShawnMichaels

historic championship win (and his “fashionable” gear and “stylish” haircut).

The Elimination Chamber tests the limits of a Superstar. For every bump, every bruise, I’m reminded of the brutal match that began it all and the talent who competed in it. Good luck to the men and women competing in tonight’s chamber matches.

#WWEChamber is LIVE from the @UnitedCenter

TONIGHT on @ESPNPlus

and @netflix

internationally.

– The masked man on Smackdown was one of Seth Rollins’ Black & Brave students – Don Furio

– Jelly Roll was in the house for Smackdown: