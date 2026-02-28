WWE Elimination Chamber is live tonight from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Advertised is Becky Lynch (c) vs. AJ Lee for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, CM Punk (c) vs. Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Asuka vs. Kiana James vs. Raquel Rodriguez in the Women’s Elimination Chamber, as well as Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight vs. Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams vs. Logan Paul in the Men’s Elimination Chamber.

The following are WWE Elimination Chamber results for February 28, 2026. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live.

WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER RESULTS 2/28/26

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” hits way earlier than how it feels it should be hitting, to get things officially off-and-running, yes, already, for the final PLE on the road to “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

We see an aerial overhead shot of the city of Chicago, Illinois, as Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the lengthy Countdown to WWE Elimination Chamber pre-show. We shoot to a CM Punk video package talking about Chicago and the Elimination Chamber.

Once it wraps up, we see CM Punk and AJ Lee arriving to the building together, holding hands. We see Punk’s opponent for his title defense tonight, Finn Balor, sitting in the empty United Center watching the WrestleMania sign being raised.

Randy Orton, Je’Von Evans, LA Knight are then shown, in that order, walking into the building. We see a shot of fans outside in the cold city of Chicago, as the camera settles at the pre-show panel, where Joe Tessitore is joined by Big E. and Wade Barrett. They’re all wearing jackets, gloves, scarfs, etc.

They introduce themselves and banter back-and-forth, talking early on about Drew McIntyre going bonkers as of late, including last night, where his attack of Jacob Fatu led to Logan Paul getting the final spot in the Men’s Chamber match.

From there, the rest of the PLE broadcast team for tonight checks in, including Jackie Redmond, Byron Saxton, Cathy Kelley and Peter Rosenberg. After each gets a minute or two on camera, we head back to the panelists. They introduce a package looking at the first-ever Chamber match.

Once the package wraps up, we shoot backstage where we see Peter Rosenberg standing by with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. The WWE CCO reflects on being in the first-ever Chamber match and then previews tonight’s Men’s and Women’s chamber bouts.

Now we see the panelists weighing in with their thoughts on the Women’s scene heading into their Chamber match tonight. They send it to Cathy Kelley, who interviews Alexa Bliss backstage live.

Bliss is asked about the Chamber and Charlotte Flair’s thoughts about not being in the match. She insists Charlotte claims she’s okay with it. We then move to Michael Cole live backstage.

Cole stands outside the locker room of Punk and Lee. He sets up his lengthy one-on-one, sit-down interview with women’s wrestling legend AJ Lee. She talks about her WWE return and first match back at WrestlePalooza in Chicago, and possibly winning her first title back tonight in Chi-Town.

Following some more panelists banter, we see a video package looking at CM Punk, AJ Lee, Becky Lynch, LA Knight and others making the media rounds on various ESPN shows to promote tonight’s event. Rosenberg and Saxton give us a special tour inside the Chamber live.

We head to another commercial break and then return to another highlight package promoting matches scheduled for tonight. Back live at the pre-show panel, Peter Rosenberg tags in, and Wade Barrett tags out. They talk about the buzz for the show tonight.

Corey Graves’ lengthy one-on-one, sit-down interview with Finn Balor is shown. Balor talks his last title tilt with CM Punk, his subsequent attack of him and their rematch tonight. WWE EVOLVE’s Chuey Martinez gives us a tour of some of the local Chicago scene in a special video segment.