Update on tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber, Shayna Baszler update

– Shayna Baszler will return to Josh Barnett’s BloodSport on April 17th:
The "Queen of Spades" returns to the hardest hitting event in all of Professional Wrestling – Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport.
Shayna Baszler has torn through the competition, piece by bloody piece. Who's next for the grinder?
– Over 17,500+ fans are expected for WWE Elinination Chamber tonight in Chicago.
– WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Match Card:
• CM Punk (c) vs Finn Balor – World Heavyweight title match
• Becky Lynch (c) vs AJ Lee – Women’s Intercontinental title match
• Randy Orton vs LA Knight vs Cody Rhodes vs Je’Von Evans vs Trick Williams vs Logan Paul – Men’s Elimination Chamber match
• Tiffany Stratton vs Rhea Ripley vs Alexa Bliss vs Asuka vs Kiana James vs Raquel Rodriguez – Women’s Elimination Chamber match