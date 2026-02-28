Update on tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber, Shayna Baszler update

– Shayna Baszler will return to Josh Barnett’s BloodSport on April 17th:

The "Queen of Spades" returns to the hardest hitting event in all of Professional Wrestling – Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport.

Shayna Baszler has torn through the competition, piece by bloody piece. Who's next for the grinder?

Get your tickets to find out: https://t.co/K0ZToFD51q pic.twitter.com/LLZ8SjSHej

— (@JoshLBarnett) February 27, 2026