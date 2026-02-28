Update on tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber, Shayna Baszler update

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
19

– Shayna Baszler will return to Josh Barnett’s BloodSport on April 17th:

– Over 17,500+ fans are expected for WWE Elinination Chamber tonight in Chicago.

– WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Match Card:

CM Punk (c) vs Finn Balor – World Heavyweight title match

Becky Lynch (c) vs AJ Lee – Women’s Intercontinental title match

Randy Orton vs LA Knight vs Cody Rhodes vs Je’Von Evans vs Trick Williams vs Logan Paul – Men’s Elimination Chamber match

Tiffany Stratton vs Rhea Ripley vs Alexa Bliss vs Asuka vs Kiana James vs Raquel Rodriguez – Women’s Elimination Chamber match

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here