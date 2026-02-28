Seth Rollins nearing return to WWE after rotator cuff injury

Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, former WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins said t hat he’s nearing a return to WWE.

Rollins appeared on the show yesterday, and showed the hosts the range of motion in his arm, but shot down the idea of appearing tonight at the Elimination Chamber.

“No. I will not be able to do anything this weekend. But we’re getting close,” the former leader of The Vision said. “I mean, look…I can move it around, it’s not in a sling anymore. It’s feeling good.”

Rollins added that he did the surgery in October and when you look at the timeline, they’re getting close.

“We’re getting close. We’re not all the way there, but we’re getting close, guys,” he continued.

Rollins’ injury came at Crown Jewel: Perth last year when he went for a coast-to-coast diving headbutt but tore his rotator cuff after landing badly on his shoulder.

On the following Raw, he was taken out by Bron Breakker and then vacated the title.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996