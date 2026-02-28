Mercedes Moné faces Persephone in CMLL title rematch

Mercedes Moné will defend her CMLL World Women’s Championship against Persephone on March 6 at Arena México in a rematch from their October 17, 2025 classic, where Moné’s technical skill edged out Persephone’s raw power.

Persephone earned the shot by defeating Olympia at the latest Viernes Espectacular event. The all-women’s card, themed La Noche de las Amazonas, kicks off at 8:30 p.m. local time with tickets on Ticketmaster Mexico—Moné’s nine-month reign now faces its biggest challenge yet.

¡Persephone es la retadora de Mercedes Moné! Olympia cayó ante La Diosa del CMLL, quien la próxima semana disputará el Campeonato Mundial Femenil del CMLL.#ViernesEspectacularCMLL

📺 EN VIVO: https://t.co/obQ0bFQZ4U pic.twitter.com/XmK5eQfvPG — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 28, 2026