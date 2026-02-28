Finn Balor says his days are feeling limited, Ricochet on who’s underrated

– Seeing AJ Styles retire, Finn Balor states his days are feeling limited.

Its been a week since AJ Styles retired from in-ring competition and announced for the 2026 Hall of Fame. Finn Balor was among everyone celebrating this moment. Finn recently was interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri and Balor brought up the topic his days in wrestling is limited:

“Seeing him (AJ Styles) retire kind of made it bring it home to me that my days are numbered too. Because, you know, AJ’s been kind of an ever-present for me for the last 20, 25 years. So it kind of got me thinking about my story in the business and what I need to do, and there’s a lot of talk about ‘finishing the story’ in wrestling. But I feel like my story doesn’t need to be finished. It needs to be completely rewritten because I have this massive stain on my career from 10 years ago when I got hurt and I had to relinquish the Universal Championship…”

(Source: Shak Wrestling)

– Ricochet states his opinion on who’s underrated.

Ahead of his AEW National Championship defense against Taiji Ishimori, Josh Martinez asked Ricochet on his opinion about who’s underrated?

“Sidney Akeem, he was Reggie, he’s on the indies now and killing it. Swirl, I feel like they are an underrated tag team. Blake has been killing it for a while. He’s underrated. He has talent. Apollo Crews. He’s a little underrated,” he said.

(Source: Yo Josh Martinez)