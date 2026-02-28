Real Name: Jonathan Saharawi Barragán González

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 152 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 20, 1991

From: Mexico City, Mexico

Pro Debut: May 18, 2007

Trained By: Blue Demon Jr., Cuchillo, Gran Apache, and Skayde

Finishing Move: 450° Splash

Biography

– Starting in 2007, González mainly wrestled for various independent promotions in Mexico under the name Arez.

– From 2013 to 2018, Arez was a part of the stable Los Indystrongtibles along with Belial and Impulso.

– Arez made his Impact Wrestling debut on the September 20, 2019 episode of Impact! Wrestling, teaming with Australian Suicide and Toxin in a losing effort against The Rascalz (Dez, Trey, and Wentz).

– Arez made his Major League Wrestling (MLW) debut on July 10, 2021, at Battle Riot III, where entered at number 8 in the Battle Riot match for a future MLW World Heavyweight Championship match, but was eliminated by E. J. Nduka.

– El Clon made his Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) debut on the February 14, 2026 episode of Sabados De Coliseo, teaming with Volador Jr. to defeat Ángel de Oro and Daniel Garcia.[