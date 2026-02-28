Bronson Reed undergoes bicep surgery

By
Colin Vassallo
-
0
8
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 11: Bronson Reed makes his way to the ring during Monday Night RAW at Van Andel Arena on November 11, 2024 in Grand Rapids, United States. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

Bronson Reed underwent successful bicep surgery in Birmingham, Alabama and the world renowned Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center.

The Australian star posted a photo on Instagram from a hospital bed, writing, “Surgery done. Tomorrow is DAY ONE. The road back.”

Reed was supposed to win his Elimination Chamber qualifying match but tore his bicep after trying to break up a pin attempt. The finish was changed on the fly, allowing Jey Uso to win instead.

Uso was taken out at the beginning of Smackdown and was eventually replaced by Logan Paul.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here