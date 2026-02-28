2/28/26 AEW Collision Recap

– Kevin Knight and MJF go face to face to kick off AEW Collision. Kevin reminds MJF that he’s been stacking up wins the last couple of weeks. Kevin tells MJF that everyone is tired of his shtick.

MJF tells Kevin Knight if he’s feeling so confident then he needs to put his money where his mouth is. MJF officially challenges Kevin Knight to an AEW World Title match next Wednesday on Dynamite.

– Death Riders defeated Don Callis Family. Afterward Konosuke Takeshita came out with a microphone and decided not to say nothing and straight attack Jon Moxley ahead of AEW Revolution. Don Callis Family & Death Riders had to break up the fight.

– Tommaso Ciampa defeats Jay Lethal on his quest back to Silvy.

– The IInspiration fka The IIconics make their AEW TV debut next Wednesday on Dynamite.

– The Brawling Birds defeated Gypsy Mac & Tyra Russamee with Two Birds, One Stone.

– Protokada win their tag team debut against Top Flight. After the match they challenge any tag team to step up against them. Jetspeed come out to answer that challenge. They remind Protokada that they both lost to them in the Continental Classic. JetSpeed suggest that Okada and Kyle find a 3rd person to challenge them and Hangman for the Trios belts.

– Toni Storm defeats Zayda Steel. After the match Marina Shafir and Toni stare each other down.

– Anthony Bowens suggest to HOOK that he joins The Opps. HOOK says that they may be friends, but this is about business. HOOK will think it over and get back to him.

– Kris Statlander & Thunder Rosa defeat Sisters Of Sin ahead of Rosa’s AEW Women’s Title match against Thekla on Dynamite.

– Andrade defeats Tomohiro Ishii in our Collision main event. After the match Bandido comes out and point to the Revolution sign.