Updates on Wrestlemania 42 ticket sales, Penelope Ford, Bobby Lashley, and a Seth Rollins note

Penelope Ford only suffered an ankle sprain and should be be back soon, according to Bryan Alvarez.

– WWE has sold over 36,000 and 37,000 tickets for Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 42 respectively so far, per WrestleTix. At this point last year, WWE had already sold over 45,000 tickets for both nights.

Bobby Lashley (via Monopoly Events) confirms he’s not hurt and rather ready to wrestle:

“Right now, [Shelton & MVP] are pulling me up. They’re yanking me back in, saying, ‘It’s ready. We’re ready to go back out there and win some titles.’ So I am healed. Everybody thought I was hurt, I’m not hurt. You can’t hurt the All Mighty.”

Seth Rollins on Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee at The Elimination Chamber:

“My wife is going to prove she is the greatest women’s wrestler of all time”

(source: Get Up)

