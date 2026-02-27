Updates on Wrestlemania 42 ticket sales, Penelope Ford, Bobby Lashley, and a Seth Rollins note

– Penelope Ford only suffered an ankle sprain and should be be back soon, according to Bryan Alvarez.

– WWE has sold over 36,000 and 37,000 tickets for Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania 42 respectively so far, per WrestleTix. At this point last year, WWE had already sold over 45,000 tickets for both nights.

– Bobby Lashley (via Monopoly Events) confirms he’s not hurt and rather ready to wrestle:

“Right now, [Shelton & MVP] are pulling me up. They’re yanking me back in, saying, ‘It’s ready. We’re ready to go back out there and win some titles.’ So I am healed. Everybody thought I was hurt, I’m not hurt. You can’t hurt the All Mighty.”

– Seth Rollins on Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee at The Elimination Chamber:

“My wife is going to prove she is the greatest women’s wrestler of all time” – Seth Rollins on Becky Lynch Vs Aj Lee at The Elimination Chamber #WWEChamber (Get Up) pic.twitter.com/X2cvyNk44u — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 27, 2026

