Ricochet on WWE run: “the biggest misconception is that I didn’t enjoy my time there at all”

Ricochet pushed back on criticism about his WWE run, stating “the biggest misconception is that I didn’t enjoy my time there at all,” and stressing that it “obviously isn’t true.” He reflected positively on his five years with the company, highlighting “great memories, great friends, great moments,” and explaining that “a lot of those moments were things I had to physically go out and create for myself.” Even with limited opportunities, he said that was his way of “making them count,” adding plainly, “I had a great time there. I made great connections.”

He also shared a personal backstage moment with Big E, recalling how he opened up about his frustrations: “He was right there with me. He knew exactly how I felt and he talked me through it,” clarifying, “not like he talked me off a ledge or anything, but he calmed me down.” Ricochet emphasized that his critiques were only about in-ring work, saying “I always talk specifically about wrestling… not popularity, not any of the other stuff,” and noting that “people hear what they want to hear and run with that.” Ultimately, he concluded “it wasn’t the right fit for me” and that it wasn’t where “Ricochet’s fans were getting the most out of Ricochet,” pointing out that fans from his IWA Mid-South days told him, “We liked what you were doing before more than what you’re doing now,” leading him to realize “I knew it just wasn’t it.”

(Source: Yo Josh Martinez)