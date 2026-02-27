Randy Orton almost dropped ‘Voices’ theme (video), this week’s NXT viewership on CW

Randy Orton almost dropped ‘Voices’ theme — saved by French fans:

On The Pat McAfee Show, the 45-year-old WWE legend revealed he wasn’t sold on ‘Voices’ until fans at last year’s Backlash in Lyon belted it out together, making it a keeper.

NXT on February 24th averaged 589,000, P18-49: 0.08. Last week’s episode averaged 744,000 viewers.

