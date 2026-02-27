Randy Orton almost dropped ‘Voices’ theme (video), this week’s NXT viewership on CW

– Randy Orton almost dropped ‘Voices’ theme — saved by French fans:

🤯 Randy Orton admits he didn’t like his current theme song and almost changed it if the WWE crowd didn’t start singing along to it LYON FRANCE SAVED US FROM GETTING A NEW RANDY ORTON THEME (Pat Mcafee Show) pic.twitter.com/Rin5YECskt — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 26, 2026

On The Pat McAfee Show, the 45-year-old WWE legend revealed he wasn’t sold on ‘Voices’ until fans at last year’s Backlash in Lyon belted it out together, making it a keeper.

– NXT on February 24th averaged 589,000, P18-49: 0.08. Last week’s episode averaged 744,000 viewers.

