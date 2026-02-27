Possible opponents for Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania, Grace to defends the Knockouts title vs. Threat

– WWE is reportedly still undecided when it comes to Brock Lesnar’s opponent at WrestleMania 42, reports Wrestlevotes.

It was noted that despite Lesnar appearing this week on RAW with Paul Heyman and issuing and open challenge for WrestleMania 42 the company is still figuring out exactly who will step up against The Beast on the biggest stage of them all.

This comes after it was previously reported that Oba Femi, LA Knight and Gunther have all been discussed internally as possibilities for Lesnar at the event.

– Arianna Grace to defend the TNA Knockouts title against Jody Threat in Atlanta: