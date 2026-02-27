Lynch belittles AJ Lee’s accomplishments, IYO SKY on people considering her one of the best wrestlers

– Becky Lynch didn’t hold back when speaking about AJ Lee, running down her accomplishments while belittling Lee’s career. Lynch bragged, “I have won almost every title. I’ve done absolutely everything that is to be done in WWE,” adding, “I’ve won the Royal Rumble, I’ve been on the cover of the video game, I’ve main evented WrestleMania, I’ve main evented pay-per-views, I’ve main evented Raws, I’ve main evented SmackDowns.” She made it clear she sees no comparison between them, saying, “She has done none of these things, so she cannot stand there and compare herself to myself.”

Doubling down, Lynch mocked Lee’s standing by saying, “Myself is wonderful, myself is amazing. Herself was fine, for a time.” She then dismissed Lee’s relevance entirely, stating, “Her time is over, and it should be over. We’ve moved on. We’ve moved past her.” Lynch closed with a sharp final jab, declaring, “I’m very excited to see the end of her and to retire her,” and adding, “Unfortunately for her, she will be the least talented AJ to retire this year.”

(Source: SportsCenter)

– IYO SKY on people considering her one of the best wrestlers in the world:

“So, I’m so much grateful that I can be a wrestler, I can be a WWE superstar, because like my nickname is Genius of the Sky, but actually I don’t think I am a genius, because I’m not so tall, I don’t have nice guns,and you know I feel like I’m so much a normal person. Also I can’t speak English well, I’m still studying. So I just have a passion, I always do my best as much as possible, that’s built up to become I am a superstar, so I’m calling myself genius, but I want to tell you guys; if you think about yourself you are not special. You can keep going, you will doing your best, and you will become something special. Believe in yourself as much as possible and do your best every single day.”

(source: No Contest Wrestling)