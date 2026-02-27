Logan Paul replaces Jey Uso in the Elimination Chamber match

Logan Paul defeats Jacob Fatu to replace Jey Uso in the elimination chamber match. A masked man attacks Austin Theory. Paul helps Austin and they unmask a random nobody as the masked man. Referees escort him away when Drew McIntyre hits Fatu with the Championship and Logan rolls him up for the win.

.@LoganPaul has BIG plans for TOMORROW'S Elimination Chamber Match 👀 pic.twitter.com/3LfhsEz8H8 — WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2026

Smackdown opened with a chaotic scene as Jey Uso was loaded up into an ambulance. Jacob Fatu and Cody Rhodes demanded that Nick Aldis get control of the situation.

Later on, Nick Aldis told Logan Paul that he’s in the Elimination Chamber tomorrow…. if he could beat Jacob Fatu.