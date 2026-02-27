Harley Cameron deactivates social media account after harassment over Penelope Ford injury

During Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite tag title match, Penelope Ford landed awkwardly on a moonsault to the floor, spraining her ankle and forcing a disqualification finish. Clips showed Harley Cameron appearing to step aside, drawing accusations of botching the spot and intense harassment from fans demanding the champions lose their titles.
Defenders like Bryan Alvarez pushed back fiercely, while observers noted the high-risk nature of wrestling moves and condemned the toxicity aimed at women performers. Ford is expected back soon, but Cameron’s account now shows an error message amid the backlash.
Harley Cameron has deactivated her Twitter account seemingly as a result to all the harassment she has gotten for what happened with Penelope.
This just shows how terrible the IWC is. pic.twitter.com/LvnVpWQ5c4
Yeah, she definitely wanted her to kill herself, I’m surprised she didn’t go an slit her throat backstage after…
Why isn’t anyone putting the blame where it belongs, on Tony Khan, who not only allows poorly trained wrestlers to do meaningless and dumb but dangerous crap over and over again but champions it because it’s “where the best wrestle”?
I like Harley, but she has no business inside the wrestling ring after the bell rings. She’s got plenty of talents, wrestling isn’t one of them.
And yet, I bet you have no problem with WWE’s “Botch Queen”, Nia Jax…