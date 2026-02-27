Real Name: Cyril Coquerelle
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 187 lbs.
Date of Birth: February 19, 1999
From: Paris, France
Pro Debut: 2014
Trained By: Fabio Costantino, Hellmer Lo Guennec, Dick Riviere and Harlem
Finishing Move: 450° Splash
Biography
– LeFleur made his professional wrestling debut in the Association of Wrestling Professionals (APC) under the ring name of Yama-C at a house show promoted on July 13, 2014, where he defeated Dragon Richard in a singles match.
– He made his televised WWE debut under the new ring name of Elio Lefleur at a Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Alianzas event on November 28, 2025.
– Lefleur won the WWE Speed Championship on the February 24, 2026 episode of NXT in a triple threat match against the champion Jasper Troy and Eli Knight.