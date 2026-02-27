Real Name: Cyril Coquerelle

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 187 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 19, 1999

From: Paris, France

Pro Debut: 2014

Trained By: Fabio Costantino, Hellmer Lo Guennec, Dick Riviere and Harlem

Finishing Move: 450° Splash

Biography

– LeFleur made his professional wrestling debut in the Association of Wrestling Professionals (APC) under the ring name of Yama-C at a house show promoted on July 13, 2014, where he defeated Dragon Richard in a singles match.

– He made his televised WWE debut under the new ring name of Elio Lefleur at a Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Alianzas event on November 28, 2025.

– Lefleur won the WWE Speed Championship on the February 24, 2026 episode of NXT in a triple threat match against the champion Jasper Troy and Eli Knight.