Elimination Chamber 2026 crosses 15,000 tickets

The Elimination Chamber has crossed 15,000 tickets distributed with just a few days to go for the PLE.

According to @WrestleTix, the show has just over 15,400 tickets out, with the United Center currently configured for 17,000 seats. The arena could hold 19,000 if there’s enough demand.

The cheapest ticket available for the show is $204.90 which is the last row of the top-most level of the arena. Tickets remain relatively expensive, although they came down a little bit over the past few days.

WWE will not top last year’s Elimination Chamber attendance, but that was held in a stadium in Toronto with a total of 37,538 in seats.

This is the first WWE televised event from the United Center since SummerSlam 1993.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online