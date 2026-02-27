Darby Allin ejected from Uber ride mid-interview (video), Kenny Omega talks motion capture

Darby Allin got kicked out of Uber mid-interview… and hours later, still couldn’t find a ride.

Darby Allin got kicked out of Uber mid-interview… and hours later, still couldn't find a ride. 😭

pic.twitter.com/EdUFY0akmY — Drainmaker (@TheDrainmaker) February 27, 2026

Kenny Omega shared that his involvement doing motion capture for Alex in Street Fighter 6 all stemmed from a simple mix-up. He recalled, “Finally, the news broke and they told me, ‘Okay, we signed the NDAs and we know who the characters are, and Alex will, in fact, be one of them.'” As a thank-you, they told him, “‘For you being such a good sport, it’d be cool if we put a move of yours in, maybe one or two, or a taunt or something.'”

Omega responded enthusiastically, saying, “Wow, that would be great. I just don’t know when I could fit that into my schedule to do the mocap for it.” That led to confusion, as they replied, “‘Oh, wait, you’d do the mocap for it?'” Omega clarified, “‘Yeah, is that what you were talking about, or no?'” prompting an excited reaction: “‘Oh my, if you would do the mocap for it, that would be awesome!'” He concluded that “a misunderstanding on my part is what led to me actually going to the studio and doing a slew of mocap for the character.”

(Source: IGN Fan Fest 2)