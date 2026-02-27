Cody Rhodes tells wrestlers to toughen up when it comes to fan reactions

Cody Rhodes said he tells wrestlers to toughen up when it comes to fan reactions, emphasizing, “They aren’t all going to like you. You’ve got to get over it.” He mocked the idea of obsessing over online criticism, referencing the “doom vanity search or whatever” and pointing out that “no matter what you do… the mistake they make, ‘Oh I followed him. I can turn him.’ No, they don’t want you. They don’t like you. Also, that’s okay.” He added, “We all of the sudden have gotten so sensitive to what fans say.”

Rhodes also argued there’s no strict rulebook for fan behavior beyond basic decency, saying, “There’s no code outside of moral and ethical craziness. You buy a ticket, there’s no code of conduct.” He noted, “You can tell somebody they suck. You can tell somebody they’re fat. It doesn’t matter,” and shared that he’s heard harsh comments even “in the middle of trying to give a heartfelt speech about Terry Funk.” Calling wrestling shows “a fun event for fans to blow off steam,” he acknowledged it’s “a controversial take” but maintained that “if you’re a good upstanding human being, I don’t think you need to give yourself 35 rules to attend a wrestling show.”

(Source: Mostly Sports)