Chelsea Green says she wants to improve her acting skills

Chelsea Green shared that she's focused on expanding her career outside the ring, saying, "I want to improve my acting skills, my public speaking skills and my hosting skills," so she can ensure she's "constantly building a resume that is undeniable." She emphasized that growth in multiple areas of entertainment is key to her long-term vision.

She also made it clear she has lofty aspirations, stating, “I would love to be the next John Cena of professional wrestling for the women’s division.” Referencing John Cena as the blueprint, Green added, “I would love to be in movies and TV and elevating the next generation of WWE talent,” while acknowledging, “that’s a big goal” she’s determined to chase.

(Source: Chicago Sun-Times)