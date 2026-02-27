Real name: Brad Baylor

Height: 6′3″

Weight: 215 lbs.

Date of birth: 2004

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut, U.S.

Pro debut: August 28, 2021

Trained by: Paul Roma

Finishing move:

Biography

– In 2023, Baylor formed a tag team with Ricky Smokes as Swipe Right.

– In November 2024, it was reported that Baylor had signed for WWE under the WWE ID program.

– On the February 24 episode of NXT, Baylor and Smokes defeated NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState (Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars) for the tag team titles.