Real name: Brad Baylor
Height: 6′3″
Weight: 215 lbs.
Date of birth: 2004
Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut, U.S.
Pro debut: August 28, 2021
Trained by: Paul Roma
Finishing move:
Biography
– In 2023, Baylor formed a tag team with Ricky Smokes as Swipe Right.
– In November 2024, it was reported that Baylor had signed for WWE under the WWE ID program.
– On the February 24 episode of NXT, Baylor and Smokes defeated NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState (Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars) for the tag team titles.