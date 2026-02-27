Alisha Edwards re-signs with TNA

Alisha Edwards has re-signed with TNA Wrestling, and was featured in a backstage segment on Impact last night as it was turned into an angle, with Tommy Dreamer and TNA President Carlos Silva convincing her to stay on and sign the new deal.

The 39-year-old Massachusetts native has been working steadily with TNA since 2017 following early appearances in 2008 and 2015.

She is a one-time TNA Knockout Tag Team champion with Masha Slamovich.

Alisha is married to TNA star Eddie Edwards.

