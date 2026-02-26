WWE News and Notes (updated)

– WWE holds internal discussions about turning Trick Williams babyface due to crowd reactions:

Internal WWE discussions have emerged about turning wrestler Trick Williams babyface following strong positive crowd reactions to his main roster performances. Reports from WrestleVotes on Fightful Select highlight his instant popularity, main event involvement, and wins as key factors.

– Happy birthday Ivy Nile.

– Tiffany Stratton (via No Contest Wrestling) reveals that her character is set for a change in WWE going forward after becoming “too stale.”

Tiffany Stratton says she feels like she has been kinda stale the past year “I felt like there wasn’t any crazy storylines after I won the title.” (No Contest Wrestling)pic.twitter.com/TbhrtdRwby — Vick (@Vick_8122) February 26, 2026

“Honestly , for the past year, I felt a little stale. After I won the title, there weren’t really any crazy storylines, and I could feel that. I want to bring back some spunk. We’re going to lean into a little more heel-ish Tiffany…add a little spice. We’re going to play around with some things, so I’m excited about that.”

– Cody Rhodes stands by Raheem joke amid fan backlash:

During a February 6 SmackDown promo, WWE champion Cody Rhodes joked about steering clear of the Roman Reigns-CM Punk feud because ‘I didn’t get the nickname Raheem for no reason’

“I hope I didn’t offend anybody with it. But when I see ‘Manchester United’ in the bio and an anime avatar complaining about it I’ve gotta ask what are we really complaining about here?” – Cody Rhodes on his Raheem line (Under The Hood With J Hood) pic.twitter.com/V7oic3YKkb — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 26, 2026