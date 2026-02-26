WWE adjusts WrestleMania 42 start times

– WWE moves WrestleMania 42 start time 90 minutes earlier:

WrestleMania 42 will now begin at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time on April 18 and 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium, a full 90 minutes ahead of the prior 4 p.m. schedule listed on Ticketmaster. Ticket holders received notifications, and sites like AllegiantStadium.com and WWE.com confirm the change, sparking fan chatter about extra matches, better East Coast and UK viewing times, and prime Vegas afterparty slots.