Slam Dunk themed episodes of Collision returning next month

Two Slam Dunk editions of AEW Collision will take place later in March, with a two-hour broadcast split in two, one-hour episodes, airing on back-to-back days.

These two episodes of Collision will follow the NCAA coverage on TNT, airing at 11PM ET respectively. The episodes are set for Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22.

Obviously, these will not be live but they will be taped following the Wednesday, March 18 episode of Dynamite in Fresno, California.

