Sarah Logan/Valhalla announces retirement after WWE departure

Sarah Rowe, who performed under the names of Sarah Logan and Valhalla in WWE, announced that she has left WWE after her contract expired.

Appearing on the Wise Traditions podcast, Rowe said that she has decided to retire from professional wrestling after her desire to remain home following the birth of her second child grew stronger.

“When at first I was like…’I don’t want to come back to wrestling.’ Maybe I just want to start a homestead and be a farmer and a mother. And once that happened, my body wasn’t used to that peace,” she said. “I was like scared of it. And I didn’t ever…I never felt like I was doing enough. I just left the company permanently. My contract just expired on the 5th, and I’m not renewing it.”

She last wrestled on an episode of Raw in February 2024 under the Valhalla gimmick. She and her husband Erik of the Viking Raiders announced that they were expecting their second child in late April and she gave birth in November.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996