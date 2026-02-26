Randy Orton: “Kayfabe is dead … I understand it and I also hate it”

Randy Orton Appears on The Pat McAfee Show Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber:

WWE superstar Randy Orton joined The Pat McAfee Show for an interview. He discussed his first Elimination Chamber match in 2003, the end of kayfabe, learning from Stone Cold Steve Austin, and improving his body care after early career recklessness. The appearance generated buzz ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber event.

