Randy Orton: “Kayfabe is dead … I understand it and I also hate it”

Randy Orton Appears on The Pat McAfee Show Ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber:
WWE superstar Randy Orton joined The Pat McAfee Show for an interview. He discussed his first Elimination Chamber match in 2003, the end of kayfabe, learning from Stone Cold Steve Austin, and improving his body care after early career recklessness. The appearance generated buzz ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber event.
"Kayfabe is dead…
I understand it and I also hate it" ~ @RandyOrton #PMSLIVE pic.twitter.com/g7oDJZhsrr
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 26, 2026
WWE superstar Randy Orton joins the @PatMcAfeeShow ahead of Elimination Chamber 🤩
Stream #WWEChamber Saturday at 7 PM ET on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan. pic.twitter.com/56s4BUZB9m
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 26, 2026
"I was in my first Elimination Chamber match in 2003..
I feel incredible and I love this business"@RandyOrton #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/KeVmnMDRmJ
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 26, 2026
"I remember you out there with Stone Cold..
Talk about learning from the best" ~ @RandyOrton #PMSLive https://t.co/Cmwtedsp8n pic.twitter.com/iuEbziAahP
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 26, 2026
The RKO is LEGENDARY @RandyOrton #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/hp7NXM00z6
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 26, 2026
"I really take care of my body now..
Earlier in my career I think I got lucky because I was horrible to my body..
I had a reality check and I really turned things around" ~ @RandyOrton #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/tWdMxHi1yZ
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 26, 2026